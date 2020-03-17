

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said it has discovered hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies that could be effective against the novel coronavirus. It is ready to start human clinical trials by early summer.



The company has isolated the antibodies from VelocImmune mice, that have been genetically-modified to a human immune system.



The company has also isolated antibodies from humans who have recovered from COVID-19, in order to maximize the pool of potentially potent antibodies.



The biotechnology firm will select the top two antibodies for a 'cocktail' treatment based on potency and binding ability to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, as well as other desirable qualities.



Using a multi-antibody approach allows for targeting of different parts of the virus and may help protect against multiple viral variants. The company previously used these technologies to rapidly develop a successful treatment for Ebola virus infection, which is under FDA review.



On Monday, Regeneron and Sanofi announced that it initiated Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Kevzara in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.



Kevzara inhibits interleukin-6, which may play a role in driving the overactive inflammatory response in the lungs of patients who are severely or critically ill with COVID-19.



