EQS Group-Media / 2020-03-17 / 13:00 *Press Release* *u-blox seeks fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing terms from Sisvel International * *Thalwil, Switzerland - March 17, 2020 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Sisvel in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California in order to obtain a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) license from Sisvel International S.A. and Sisvel U.S., Inc.'s standard essential patents (SEPs) used in 2G, 3G and 4G cellular communications. "u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)," said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "We have therefore asked a court to review and determine the FRAND rate for the patents held or managed by Sisvel International S.A.. u-blox is a committed licensee for the benefit of our customers and we believe that our willingness to license also positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. " For further information regarding the lawsuit, please contact kent.baker@u-blox.com. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Find us on Facebook [1], LinkedIn [2], Twitter @ublox [3] and YouTube [4] *u-blox media contact:* Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com Issuer: u-blox AG Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: u-blox AG Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone: +41 44 722 74 44 Fax: +41 44 722 74 47 E-mail: info@u-blox.com Internet: www.u-blox.com ISIN: CH0033361673 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 999193 End of News EQS Group Media 999193 2020-03-17 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=999193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5371f4ad8d82f61c776d77f48ce07b0&application_id=999193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=999193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=999193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2020 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)