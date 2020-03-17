Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Pays Off Convertible Notes to Avoid Potential Equity Dilution

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has repaid and satisfied convertible notes that had become due and convertible into common stock at a discount to market.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that an existing equity holder shares our long-term strategy and vision and provided funding to the Company in order to pay off additional convertible notes. These notes recently matured and became convertible into common stock. We realized the negative effects those conversions were having on the dilution of our stock and the downward pressure on its price. Thus, we have repaid and satisfied these convertible notes in order to avoid any further potential equity dilution. We are in discussions with both existing shareholders and prospective new ones in order to raise additional equity capital to be prepared to repay and satisfy additional convertible notes as they mature so that we could prevent any further equity dilution and to let the stock trade on its own merits."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580996/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Pays-Off-Convertible-Notes-to-Avoid-Potential-Equity-Dilution