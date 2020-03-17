Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber's and Viking's Hedging Strategy Proves Sound as Commodity Prices Drop Due To Virus Concerns and International Price War

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber") is pleased to announce that Elysium Energy, LLC ("Elysium"), the sole member of Camber's 25% owned subsidiary, Elysium Energy Holdings, LLC ("Holdings"), entered into a multi-year hedging arrangement in connection with Elysium's recent acquisition of oil & gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. Elysium, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, holds working interests and over-riding royalty interests in oil and gas properties in Texas (approximately 72 wells in 11 counties) and Louisiana (approximately 55 wells in 6 parishes), along with associated wells and equipment. Camber's 25% interest in Holdings was acquired from Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ("Viking") as a part of the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement") dated as of February 3, 2020, relating to Camber's proposed acquisition of Viking (as announced by Camber via press release on February 5, 2020).

On February 4, 2020, Elysium hedged 75% of the estimated oil and gas production associated with the newly acquired assets for 2020, 60% of the estimated production for 2021 and 50% of the estimated production for the period between January 2022 to July 2022. Estimated oil and gas production excludes potential production from any enhancement and/or new drilling initiatives. A summary of the quantities and pricing associated with the hedging contracts, all of which were arranged through Cargill Incorporated, is as follows:

Period Oil Contract Type Quantity Hedged Floor Ceiling Feb. 2020 to Costless Collar 179,058 bbls $ 45.00 $ 54.20 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2021 to Deferred Premium 121,616 bbls $ 45.00 $ 56.00 Dec. 2021 (premium is $145,939.20) Jan. 2022 to Costless Collar 48,536 bbls $ 45.00 $ 52.70 Jul-22 Natural Gas March 2020 to Costless Collar 5,882,330 mmbtu $ 2.00 $ 2.425 Aug. 2022

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSEAmerican:CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Texas and Louisiana. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the parties failing to complete the merger on the terms disclosed, if at all, the right of one or both of Viking or Camber to terminate the merger agreement and the result of such termination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Viking, Camber or their respective directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained on a timely basis or at all, or which are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction; the ability to obtain approval by Viking stockholders and Camber stockholders on the expected schedule; required closing conditions which may not be able to be met; difficulties and delays in integrating Viking's and Camber's businesses; covenants in Viking's loan agreements and its ability to comply with such covenants; general market conditions, including prevailing economic, market, regulatory or business conditions, or changes in such conditions, negatively affecting the parties; risks that the transaction disrupts Viking's or Camber's current plans and operations; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; the ability of Camber to come to an understanding/agreement with its Series C Preferred Stock holder to fix the number of shares of common stock issued or issuable to such Series C Preferred Stock holder, which is a required condition to closing; the ability of Viking or Camber to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of the combined company following the merger; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which Viking and Camber operate, including, but not limited to the market for, and demand for oil and gas; risks relating to the global and U.S. economies as a result of Covid-19, and reductions in demand for oil and gas, and consequently, the price of oil and gas, and value of oil and gas assets, in connection therewith; and the fact that Viking's and Camber's reported earnings and financial position may be adversely affected by tax and other factors.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in Viking's and Camber's publicly filed reports, including Viking's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Camber's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Viking and Camber caution that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, and they do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that either party may make except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Viking, Camber or any person acting on behalf of either party are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

