

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Providing an update to its store operations in response to the continued spread of COVID-19, Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said Wednesday it will temporarily close all of its stores across North America from March 18, 2020 through April 1, 2020.



The company added that all team members impacted by this short-term closure will receive their standard pay for the full two weeks. Meanwhile, consumers can continue to shop from its digital commerce sites and mobile apps.



'Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our employees, our consumers and the communities we serve,' said Patrice Louvet, President and CEO.



The Company has already closed a number of stores across Asia and Europe and will continue to follow the guidance of local governments and health organizations across these regions to determine the right next steps for each store location.



In addition, Ralph Lauren has frozen all travel for employees, asking employees to work from home, deploying deep cleanings in all work locations, and implementing staggered work schedules in its distribution centers.



As the situation continues to unfold, the company plans to provide an update on the operational and financial impact along with its fiscal 2021 and first quarter guidance on its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call.



