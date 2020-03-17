

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WinCo Foods, LLC recalled certain lots of Frozen Blackberries and Frozen Berry Medley for fear of contamination with Norovirus, according to a statement published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.



Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. The virus can cause gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea with abdominal cramps. It may also lead to low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.



The elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms.



The recall involves frozen Blackberries in a 16-oz. bag and frozen Berry Medley in 16-oz. and 32-oz. bags, with a Best-by Code of December 9, 2021. They were manufactured by Lynden, Washington-based Rader Farms.



They were distributed to WinCo Foods stores in 10 states including Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.



The company is yet to receive any reports of illness involving the recalled berry bags.



The Boise, Idaho-based company urged consumers who bought the products to destroy or return them to the stores for a full refund. WinCo Foods has also removed the recalled products from store shelves.



In a similar action, in mid-June 2019, WinCo Foods had recalled certain lots of 12 ounce bag of Frozen Red Raspberries for the same reason.



In October 2019, Cornerstone Premium Foods also recalled a specific lot of 16 ounce pack containing frozen blackberries over Norovirus concerns.



Earlier in June 2019, Alma Pak had recalled specific lots of 16 ounce pack of Great Value Frozen Blackberries and 12 ounce pack of Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries for possible presence of this virus.



