Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, today provided an update the impact of coronavirus quarantine has had on its Italian operations.

In an effort to keep our investors and stockholders informed, Company Chairman and CEO Michele Ciavarella offered comments to Gambling Insider magazine. The full interview is available at the following link:

https://www.gamblinginsider.com/news/8731/newgioco-ceo-italian-coronavirus-shutdown-causing-measurable-increase-in-mobile

On March 11, 2020, the Company reported that approximately 150 betting shop locations throughout Italy were temporarily closed and that the closing of the physical locations does not affect the Company's continuing online and mobile operations. The Company has been processing approximately 200 300 online account applications daily since the government imposed quarantine took effect on March 8, 2020. The Company has also implemented a smart-work initiative to permit safe office staff separation during this period.

"During this global crisis we are taking proactive steps to effectively and efficiently operate our business while supporting our clients and retail partners and accommodating employees with young children and elderly relatives," stated Company Chairman and CEO, Michele Ciavarella. "The shutdown measures also led to the inevitable postponement and cancellation of major sports events that we are offsetting with our general off-season business adjustments. However, although we are seeing an uptake in our non-sports online entertainment products such as poker and casino, we do expect that the complete shutdown of global sports will affect our overall results of operations for this period and until the crisis is resolved. This unprecedented situation, that happens to be keeping us separated through lockdowns and quarantine, is in some ways bringing us all together to rediscover family and community and reminding everyone to appreciate certain benefits of freedom we easily lose sight of, not the least of which is the importance of community interactions, functions as well as social gatherings outside of the home that includes sports and the relationships we develop with the athletes that compete."

