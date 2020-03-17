Press release 17 March 2020

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) - Disclosure of home member state

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB's (publ) mortgage backed fixed rate notes with ISIN SE0013513371 in the total amount of SEK 2,250,000,000 with final maturity in December 2067 was admitted to trading on the corporate bonds list of Nasdaq Stockholm on 5 March 2020. Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) has subsequently elected Sweden as its home member state pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act.

The Issuer: Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ), Anders Larsson, anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se, +46 20 586 160 Nordax Bank AB (publ): Nordax Bank AB (publ), Arash Bigloo,

arash.bigloo@nordax.se (mailto:arash.bigloo@nordax.se), +46 738 66 06 62

This is information that Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 CET on 17 March 2020.

