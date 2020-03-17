Transphorm, Inc.: Transphorm's GaN Used in HZZH's 98 Percent Efficient Power Module

Ultra-efficient 48 Volt Module is Semiconductor Company's Latest Customer Product Targeting Data Centers

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Transphorm Inc.-the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors-today confirmed that Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd (HZZH) has developed an ultra-efficient, GaN-based power module. The 3 kW ZHR483KS uses Transphorm's GaN devices to reach 98 percent efficiency, making it the telecommunications industry's most efficient GaN-powered module to date. Original design manufacturers (ODMs) can swap the ZHR483KS-which offers standardized output connector configurations-with existing same-wattage power modules to achieve a high reliability, higher-performing solution at a lower overall system cost.

Setting Industry Benchmarks

The ZHR483KS is HZZH's first GaN-based power solution and is the flagship product for a new product line. The module's input voltage ranges from 85 V to 264 V, while its output voltage ranges from 42 V to 58 V. Transphorm's TPH3205WS GaN devices are used in an interleaved bridgeless totem-pole PFC to achieve 98 percent efficiency at half load. The GaN devices lower the power module's switching and driving losses, leading to the ZHR483KS outperforming preceding modules that used superjunction Silicon MOSFETs.

"We sought a power transistor that would enable us to develop a more efficient yet cost-effective solution for our customers," said Dr. Guo, CTO, HZZH. "We considered Silicon Carbide devices but could not achieve the desired advantages at low voltages. We then vetted several GaN manufacturers' devices, and ultimately selected Transphorm's GaN FETs due to their reliability, device cost, and simple implementation."

Transphorm's GaN FETs are two-chip normally-off devices available in standard TO-XXX packages and PQFN modules that can be driven with common off-the-shelf drivers. The current Gen III family offers the GaN semiconductor industry's highest threshold voltage at 4 V and highest gate robustness at ±20 V. These features enable customers to easily design in highly reliable GaN solutions to gain the technology's high-power density benefits.

"Transphorm develops each generation of its GaN platform with four key factors in mind: reliability, drivability, designability, and reproducibility," said Kenny Yim, Vice President of Asia Sales, Transphorm. "We're proud that HZZH selected us as its GaN partner as it affirms that those four factors are what our customers need to disrupt their markets. They result in our GaN being designed into a wide range of multi-kilowatt power systems that are setting industry records. We anticipate HZZH will continue to innovate as our collaboration continues on future products."

The ZHR483KS is currently in production.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc. (www.transphormusa.com), a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability high voltage GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolio, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. Its vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Twitter: @transphormusa

