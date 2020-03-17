Technavio has been monitoring the blockchain technology in energy market and it is poised to grow by USD 283.41 mn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increaseduring the forecast period. The use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Blockchain Technology in Energy Market is segmented as below:
End-user
- Power
- Oil and Gas
Geographic Segmentation
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blockchain technology in energy market report covers the following areas:
- Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size
- Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Trends
- Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing strategic alliances for the development of blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology in energy market growth during the next few years.
Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the blockchain technology in energy market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the blockchain technology in energy market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of blockchain technology in energy market during the next five years
- Estimation of the blockchain technology in energy market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the blockchain technology in energy market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the blockchain technology in energy market
