Technavio has been monitoring the blockchain technology in energy market and it is poised to grow by USD 283.41 mn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will increaseduring the forecast period. The use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Power

Oil and Gas

Geographic Segmentation

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blockchain technology in energy market report covers the following areas:

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Trends

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing strategic alliances for the development of blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology in energy market growth during the next few years.

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the blockchain technology in energy market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the blockchain technology in energy market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of blockchain technology in energy market during the next five years

Estimation of the blockchain technology in energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the blockchain technology in energy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the blockchain technology in energy market

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Power Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2020-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of BaaS

Growing strategic alliance for development of blockchain technology

Implementation of peer-to-peer exchange of electricity at large-scale

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

