

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may regain some ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 216 points.



Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness.



The Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 on Monday, as traders shrugged off the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates in an effort to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, such as airlines.



'The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the likelihood of a global recession.



While likely to be viewed as old news, the Commerce Department released a report this morning showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of February.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.5 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.



The pullback came as a surprise to economists, who had expected retail sales to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a decrease in auto sales, retail sales still slid by 0.4 percent in February after rising by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January. Ex-auto sales had been expected to tick up by 0.2 percent.



Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of February. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.4 percent in February after falling by 0.3 percent in January.



Separate reports on homebuilder confidence and business inventories are also due to be released shortly after the start of trading.



Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, more than offsetting the strong gains posted last Friday in the worst day for the markets in over thirty years.



With the sell-off on the day, the Dow fell to a new three-year closing low and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the day at their worst closing levels in over a year.



The major averages saw further downside going into the close, finishing the session just off their worst levels of the day.



The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.9 percent to 20,188.52, the Nasdaq plummeted 970.28 points or 12.3 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.9 percent to 2,386.13.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all turned lower over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index has slid by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are down by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.10 to $28.80 a barrel after tumbling $3.03 to $28.70 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after plunging $30.20 to $1,486.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $2.40 to $1,484.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.98 yen compared to the 105.83 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0980 compared to yesterday's $1.1183.



