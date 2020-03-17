Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Vitalhub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Company" or "Vitalhub") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering pursuant to a press release dated February 21, 2020. A total of 8,506,300 common shares of Vitalhub (the "Common Shares") were sold at a price of $1.80 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $15.3 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Offering included 1,006,300 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of a portion of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters. The Common Shares were qualified for distribution by a short form prospectus in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission of $839,363.40 and issued to the Underwriters 228,750 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the Underwriters to purchase a Common Share at an exercise price of $2.10 until March 17, 2022.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company's growth initiative is focused on the acquisition of third-party enterprises in the health care industry which provide synergistic opportunities for the Company.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

ABOUT VITALHUB CORP.

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

