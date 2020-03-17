Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXTX ISIN: CA92847V5018 Ticker-Symbol: 6OVA 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
08:14 Uhr
0,810 Euro
-0,095
-10,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITALHUB CORP0,810-10,50 %