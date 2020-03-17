

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) expects a reduction in overall demand, particularly in the retail segment, to have a negative impact on its first-quarter and full-year results.



The company also expects results to be affected by negative currency translation, as the U.S. dollar has recently strengthened against many currencies due to COVID-19 uncertainties.



The company believes it will emerge from this crisis in a strong position in 2021, despite the evolving dynamics of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of its impact on our results.



