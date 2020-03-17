Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solutionThis success story highlights how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped a company in the generic drugs market cut down the cost of new drugs development by streamlining the R&D process and eliminating overhead expenses. Also, gather detailed insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the generic drugs market client achieve savings of over $8.8 million in a year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005455/en/

A US-Based Generic Drugs Market Client Achieved Savings of Over $8.8 Million with Market Intelligence Engagement (Photo: Business Wire)

The US generics market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to a large number of patent expired branded drugs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, evolving governmental regulations and rising generic drug prices are expected to hamper the generic drugs market development. Besides, generic drug manufacturers are facing decreasing return on investment due to price erosion in key markets. As such, generic drugs manufacturers will need to foresee changing market dynamics and look for other markets to sustain growth.

Our market intelligence experts can help you to achieve strategic goals at various stages of the product lifecycle from product development to commercialization. RFP for more insights.

Business ChallengeThe client is a generic drugs manufacturer based out of the United States. The manufacturing challenges with generic drugs continued to precipitate recalls and shortages for the client. Also, the company faced difficulties in the import and sales of numerous generic products due to rising FDA regulations. Besides, the rising concerns about the safety and efficacy of extended-release generic drugs made it difficult for the generic drugs market client to promote their products. In addition, the ongoing problems with generic drugs quality spurred new efforts by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to ensuring drug quality throughout the product lifecycle. The generic drugs market client, therefore, wanted to undertake strategies to combat challenges coming their way. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Our experts can help you in identifying pharma market changes, dynamic customers' buying behaviors, and competitors' clinical strategies using our advanced market intelligence solutions that can be tailored to suit your unique business requirements. Contact us to know more.

Our Approach: To help the generic drugs market client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market intelligence solution, industry mapping analysis, market risk assessment, and product development strategy. The experts also provided the client with profiles and pipeline of players that are currently developing generic drugs. Also, in-depth interviews with pharma pricing experts and government officials were conducted to obtain granular information specific to drug pricing.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the generic drugs market client:

Kept pace with the FDA's changing regulations and policies

Ensured drug quality throughout the product lifecycle

Identified strategies to cut down on production costs and improve operational efficiency

Competitively priced their new drug by analyzing the price of similar drugs in the market

Cut down the cost of new drugs by streamlining the R&D process and eliminating overhead expenses

Analyzed the complete product development lifecycle, trade-offs, and gained insights on product-specific revenues to boost the value proposition

Kept pace with technological developments to support them in enhancing the quality of clinical studies

Implemented cost-effective technologies and reduced manufacturing challenges

Efficiently managed supply-demand requirements

Identified import policies and evaluated profitable markets for expansion

Identified rising safety concerns around generic drugs and implemented strategies to enhance the safety and efficacy of generic drugs

Enhanced generic drugs quality and increased sales

generic drugs quality and increased sales Achieved savings of over $8.8 million in a year

Want to know how our services can help generic pharmaceutical companies strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005455/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us