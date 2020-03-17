Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897113 ISIN: US02553E1064 Ticker-Symbol: AFG 
Tradegate
16.03.20
16:59 Uhr
7,850 Euro
-1,250
-13,74 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,550
7,750
15:21
7,600
7,650
15:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC7,850-13,74 %