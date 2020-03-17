FactMR: Sales of Industrial Valves to Exceed US$ 31 Bn by 2029; Oil & Gas Industry Continues to Accentuate Demand, Finds Fact.MR

Key stakeholders in global industrial valves market must enhance their production capacity and engage in strategic acquisitions of other business for greater competitive ascendancy.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Continued monetary investments in pipeline infrastructure by governments worldwide remain the consistent value creator for industrial valves market. Moreover, the market will receive tailwinds from the extraction of recently discovered shale gas, projects the new Fact.MR report. On that premise, the global industrial valves market is set to cross US$ 31 Bn by 2029 end.

"Industry leaders in wastewater treatment market are keen on upgrading their aging infrastructure. The demand for industrial valves is thus surging in this sector. Moreover, governments' emphasis on adoption of latest technologies further drives the growth of industrial valves market," opines Fact.MR.

Request sample report on the industrial valves market -

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4545

Industrial Valves Market - Key Findings

Oil & gas continues to be the leading end-use industry in industrial valves market.

Water & wastewater treatment sector will expand at significant rate through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to hold leading market share through 2029.

A major chunk of global market share will be captured by Europe in view of oil & gas terminals' expansion.

Industrial Valves Market - Key Driving Factors

Use of industrial valves in fluid treatment technology is propelling the demand in pharmaceutical industry.

Manufacturers continue to replace old pipeline infrastructure which is augmenting the growth of industrial valves market.

Proliferation of new power plants will generate profuse demand for industrial gate valves.

Production capacity expansion undertakings by major players in oil & gas industry are strengthening the growth of industrial valves market.

Explore Complete Industrial Valves Market Report with detailed segmentation, 99 tables and 188 figures of the study-

https://www.factmr.com/report/4545/industrial-valves-market

Industrial Valves Market - Key Restraints

Highly consolidated competitive landscape hinders the prospects of market players to increase their market share.

Lack of standardized government policies and certifications continues to stagnate the growth of industrial valves market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in Fact.MR's study include, but are not limited to, Baker Hughes, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Pentair PLC, KSB AG, GWC Valve International Inc., Goodwin PLC, and Cameron International. Major manufacturers in industrial valves market are focused on mergers and acquisitions for robust business operations and for expanding the geographical presence. For instance, Curtiss-Wright acquired Dresser Rand Government Business (2018) in order to expand their operational footprint

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the industrial valves market. The study provides compelling insights on the industrial valves market on the basis of valve type (check valve, gate, globe, ball, plug, butterfly, safety relief), valve material (cast steel, bronze, stainless steel, carbon steel), function (manual, automatic), end use (oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater treatment, power plants, paper & pulp) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Expansion Valves Market - Fact.MR's panoramic analysis on the global expansion valves market encompasses market dynamics, major strategies and market share of leading global producers for 2018-2028.

Oil Drain Valves Market - Fact.MR's comprehensive analysis on the global oil drain valves market covers market performance statistics, qualitative and quantitative assessment for the course of forecast period (2018-2028).

Permanent Magnets Market - Gather latest insights on the global permanent magnets market through Fact.MR's study covering emerging trends, major influencing factors along with market leaders for the duration of forecast period (2019-2029).

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Industrial Goods sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1327/global-industrial-valves-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581109/Sales-of-Industrial-Valves-to-Exceed-US-31-Bn-by-2029-Oil-Gas-Industry-Continues-to-Accentuate-Demand-Finds-FactMR