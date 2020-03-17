LeadsRx CEO AJ Brown Joins Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust

Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in Portland

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx, a marketing attribution software company, has been invited to join Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Portland.

AJ was chosen for membership by the Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond.

AJ got the inspiration and developed LeadsRx marketing attribution SaaS platform having been CMO and VP of marketing for several businesses over his career as well as a head of software engineering. He's helped build LeadsRx into an unrivaled marketing attribution platform that marketers at thousands of companies like iHeartMedia, Westwood One and Diray Media count on to improve sales, deepen customer relationships and increase return on ad spend.

"Portland's thriving business community is powered by leaders like AJ," said Craig Wessel, publisher of the Portland Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."

As an invited member, AJ will contribute articles to the Portland Business Journal sharing his expertise and insights with readers on the evolution of analytics and how marketing attribution software is transforming the way businesses market and sell products and services. Importantly, AJ will address how the innovative applications of data science can be used by companies to develop more meaningful relationships with customers and ultimately generate more revenue.

"Having grown up in the Portland area, it was important for me to leave Silicon Valley and return to this community, which has such a vibrant and active entrepreneurial focus," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "I look forward to sharing my insights and expertise with business leaders, marketers and entrepreneurs to help them grow their companies and spark creativity for their overall business performance."

The Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome AJ to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him and LeadsRx to further impact the Portland business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust -a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 3,500-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

