Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1409D ISIN: US95040Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: HCW 
Tradegate
17.03.20
15:24 Uhr
34,500 Euro
-1,200
-3,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLTOWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLTOWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,000
34,295
15:27
34,050
34,225
15:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WELLTOWER
WELLTOWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WELLTOWER INC34,500-3,36 %