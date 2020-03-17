Technavio has been monitoring the electric car market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.78 mn units during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005380/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Electric Car Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will increase during the forecast period. Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand and sales of BEVs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand and sales of BEVs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electric Car Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Car Market is segmented as below:

Type

Hatchbacks

Sedans

Others

Geographic segmentation

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30568

Electric Car Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric car market report covers the following areas:

Electric Car Market size

Electric Car Market trends

Electric Car Market industry analysis

This study identifies increase in the number of electric cars launches as one of the prime reasons driving the electric car market growth during the next few years.

Electric Car Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric car market, including some of the vendors such as Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric car market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Car Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric car market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the electric car market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BODY TYPE

Market segmentation by body type

Comparison by body type

Hatchbacks Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Sedans Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by body type

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in number of new electric car launches across globe

All-electric cars serving as platform for fully autonomous vehicles

Emergence of wireless charging systems for EVs

Growing production of in-house electric motors by OEMs

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BAIC Motor

BMW

BYD Company

CHERY

General Motors

Nissan

Tesla

Volkswagen

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005380/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/