Flexible Packaging Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 194,256.13 Million by the end of 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow from USD 148,563.46 Million in 2018 to USD 194,256.13 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 3.90%.

It is expected that over the forecast period, technical advances such as plastic-based flexible pouches and sachets will open up new avenues for growth in many application industries. This is in turn expected to fuel the market for flexible packaging.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET SIZE

Demand for packaging solutions across the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries is anticipated to drive industry demand, ensuring enhanced safety, comfort handling, and packaging design choices.

Raw materials such as plastic films, aluminum foil, and paper, are used for flexible packaging. Plastic has outstanding label visibility and offers safe and attractive packaging. Plastic films are expected to grow fastest during the forecast period because of these features. They are used mainly in food & beverage products packaging, as they shield them from oxidation and also increase their shelf life.

Factors such as the ability to form packages into a compact pouch, bag, liner, or overwrap can provide lucrative opportunities for participants in the industry and in turn is expected to fuel the market growth.

REGION WISE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is a prominent area for the flexible packaging market due to increased exports to other regions. The region includes countries such as China , India , and Japan , which are the world's leading exporters of goods to different parts of the world. The region's booming e-commerce market is also helping the flexible packaging industry expand.

is a prominent area for the flexible packaging market due to increased exports to other regions. The region includes countries such as , , and , which are the world's leading exporters of goods to different parts of the world. The region's booming e-commerce market is also helping the flexible packaging industry expand. North America retained the second-largest market share on the flexible packaging market. The area has seen substantial growth as a result of the growing demand from various end-use industries driving the region's flexible packaging sector.

ON THE BASIS OF PRODUCT, THE GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Bags

Pouches

Wraps

ON THE BASIS OF MATERIAL, THE GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Aluminum Foils

Flexible Foam

Paper

Plastic

ON THE BASIS OF END-USER, THE GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Beverages

Food

Personal Care and Household Care

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Tobacco

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING POINTERS:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information by the key players in the Global Flexible Packaging Market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Flexible Packaging Market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Flexible Packaging Market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Flexible Packaging Market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Flexible Packaging Market

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

1. What is the market size of the Flexible Packaging Market in the Global?

2. What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global Flexible Packaging Market over the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position in the Global Flexible Packaging Market?

4. Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global Flexible Packaging Market?

5. What are the opportunities in the Global Flexible Packaging Market?

6. What are the modes of entering the Global Flexible Packaging Market?

