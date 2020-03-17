Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.03.2020
PR Newswire
17.03.2020 | 14:33
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 17

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 16-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue170.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue172.40p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 16-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue65.68p
INCLUDING current year revenue66.57p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP21.88m
Borrowing Level:10%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
