Modular Construction Market to Reach $196.2 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High efficiency rise in construction activities, and increase in urbanization & industrialization in developing nations drive the growth of the global modular construction market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent and Re-locatable), Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global modular construction market garnered $114.6 billion in 2018, and is estimated to garner $196.2 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

High efficiency rise in construction activities, and increase in urbanization & industrialization in developing nations drive the growth of the global modular construction market. However, lack of reliability in earthquake-prone areas and scarcity of skilled labor in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments in development of infrastructure create new opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6339

The permanent segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the permanent segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global modular construction market in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in customized and DIY construction activities. However, the re-locatable segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to temporary shelters provided to people affected by natural disasters including earthquake, hurricane, and flood.

The wood segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on material, the wood segment accounted for the highest share of the global modular construction market, holding for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to ease in design and rapid design process of construction along with high quality offered by wood. However, the steel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in preference for steel modular construction from developing nations such as China and India.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/modular-construction-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific to provide lucrative opportunities, North America to follow

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global modular construction market and is estimated to continue its lion's share during the forecast period. Moreover, the region is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. It is a lucrative segment, owing to reduction in construction cost & time and versatility offered by transportation. However, North America register the second-highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players

ATCO

Anderco Pte. Ltd.

Giant Containers Inc.

Honomobo Corporation

Lendlease Corporation

SG Blocks, Inc.

Skanska AB

Speed House Group of Companies

Supertech Industries LLC

Tempohousing

Inquire for Purchase Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6339

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Real Estate Market Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026

Armenia Real Estate Market Expected to Reach $1,249.3 Million by 2026

Glass Curtain Wall Market Expected to Reach $85.7 Billion by 2026

Self-healing Concrete Market Expected to Reach $1,375,088.0 Thousand by 2025

Solar Shading Systems Market Expected to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2026

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Mobile Crane Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg