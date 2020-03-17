Regulatory News:

In compliance with the directives set out by the French government and health authorities to limit meetings wherever possible in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading, Elior (Paris:ELIOR) is encouraging all the shareholders planning to attend its Annual Shareholders' Meeting this coming Friday, 20 March 2020 to vote by correspondence or by proxy through the President of the Assembly.

In view of this context, Elior wishes to inform shareholders of the following exceptional measures:

1 Procedures for early voting by correspondence

Shareholders who have requested an admission card can still vote by correspondence or by proxy through the President of the Assembly. To do so, they are asked to send an email to this address before 3:00 pm (Paris time) on Thursday, 19 March 2020 PARIS_BP2S_CTS_GENERAL_MEETING@bnpparibas.com with "Elior GM 20 March 2020" in the subject field and giving clear instructions on their voting preferences in the body of the email. To this end, they can complete and attach the voting form available on the company website www.eliorgroup.com, "Annual Shareholders' Meeting" page, or via the following link: https://www.eliorgroup.com/sites/www.eliorgroup.com/files/2020-02/formulaire-de-vote.pdf.

2 Shareholders' questions

Shareholders who have requested an admission card can submit any questions in writing without delay and before 3:00 pm (Paris time) on Thursday, 19 March 2020 at the latest by email to the address: investor@eliorgroup.com. The company will reply in the minutes of the meeting, which will be published on www.eliorgroup.com on the page "Annual Shareholders' Meeting".

3 Online broadcast

On Friday, 20 March 2020, starting at 9:00 am (Paris time), a presentation by the CEO of the company's activities over the past financial year will be relayed on the company website www.eliorgroup.com on the page "Annual Shareholders' Meeting". It will be followed by voting results on the resolutions submitted to the meeting, based on the votes by correspondence and the proxy votes by the President received by BNP Paribas Securities Services up to 3:00 pm (Paris time) on 19 March 2020 inclusive. Votes by shareholders who requested an admission card, but who were not present at the meetings and did not opt for the possibilities set out in 1. above, will be included in the votes counted "AGAINST" resolutions in order to avoid subsequent dispute.

Shareholders who have not already requested an admission card or who voted remotely (by correspondence or by proxy through the President) are reminded that they can still vote electronically by correspondence until 3:00 pm (Paris time) on Thursday, 19 March 2020 in compliance with the procedures set out in the convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (official bulletin of legal announcements) on 2 March 2020 under the number 2000371 and available on www.eliorgroup.com on the "Annual Shareholders' Meeting" page.

