Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading pharma company.

As analyzing the impact of marketing activity across distribution channels, media expenditures, and sales becomes more difficult, top pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to marketing analytics to ease the process. The marketing mix optimization is gaining immense popularity as this method quantifies the impact of every marketing strategy of your business.

About the client: The client is a- leading US-based pharmaceutical brand. This major pharmaceutical brand lacked visibility on marketing returns. They wanted to analyze the impact of every promotional channel on the business outcome.

The clients' challenges included:

Lack of visibility on marketing ROI

Unable to quantify the contribution of various marketing channels

According to the marketing mix modeling experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix modeling is a powerful tool that can be used to predict future media investments and analyze factors impacting the marketing ROI."

This marketing mix modeling engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

1: Reduce marketing costs by 60%

2: Improve market share by improving sales

The growing popularity of marketing mix modeling among pharma companies have made it one of the most essential business tools to drive MROI. Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions for the pharma industry focuses on improving marketing ROI from every channel and driving marketing effectiveness of the brand.

This marketing mix modeling engagement provided predictive insights on:

Performing comparative ROI across media types based on advanced regression methods

Understanding the marketing ROI and business outcomes generated at a granular level

Conducting synergy analysis to identify the direct and indirect impact of media types

