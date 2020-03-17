Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 240.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 233.62p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---