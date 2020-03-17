Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Tradegate
17.03.20
15:23 Uhr
9,832 Euro
+0,362
+3,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,846
9,890
15:30
9,862
9,888
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANSKE BANK A/S9,832+3,82 %