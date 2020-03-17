Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces Modifications to the Phase 3 Pivotal Trial of AD04 to Protect Subjects from COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that, effective immediately, the Company is modifying its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of the Company's lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) in genetically targeted patients. In order to better protect subjects enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is in the process of modifying its protocol to reduce the number of in-person visits to clinical sites and replace certain visits with tele-medicine behavioral treatments and assessments. In addition, the duration of in-person visits is being reduced through the removal of non-essential assessments. European regulators have encouraged sponsors of clinical trials to take action to reduce travel and potential exposure of study subjects and have indicated receptivity to modifications that achieve this end.

"As always, the safety of our study participants is our first priority, and we believe it is prudent to reduce the potential exposure of participants in the Phase 3 trial of AD04 to COVID-19," stated William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals. "Our expectation is that the changes being implemented will not affect the quality or outcome of the trial. In fact, we believe the adjustments may increase retention rates due to the in-person visit schedule being less onerous, which may materially benefit the trial by increasing statistical power. It is also our expectation that the modified visit schedule will reduce trial costs since expenses related to in-person visits will be reduced."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

