Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of big data in transforming supermarkets in driving growth and marketing success by avoiding stockpiling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005488/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The uses cases of big data analytics in the food and beverage industry Why big data in the food industry is witnessing widespread adoption by players globally

Big data analytics has turned out to be the most important weapon in the marketing arsenal of retailers today. Wonder why? Request a FREE proposal to learn how our big data analytics solutions can help you drive the best results.

Running a supermarket today might seem challenging, considering the rise in competition and stringent regulatory compliances globally. A supermarket deals with various products and most of them are perishable and many of which spoil in a short span of time which often results in wastage of food and beverages. Owing to many such challenges, supermarkets function on a very low-profit margin which is just 1% to 2% of the overall spend, hence a powerful planning and marketing strategy is crucial to succeeding. There are many ways in which big data analytics for the food and beverage industry can make a significant change in business outcomes. Through this article, our analytics experts shed light on the business benefits of leveraging big data in the food industry, thereby, helping businesses like yours gain unprecedented insights on its benefits.

Speak to our analytics experts to learn how our food and beverage analytics capabilities combined with advanced big data analytics techniques can help your supermarket business thrive in today's competitive environment.

According to Quantzig's food and beverage analytics experts, "Big data analytics is one of the most important secrets of success for any business. Whoever unlocks the reams of data and uses it strategically will win in any scenario."

Uses of Big Data in the Food Industry

1: Analyze inventory

2: Maintain food quality

3: Analyze customer behavior

4: Personalized marketing communications

Book a FREE Demo to discover how food and beverage analytics can help you to drive better profits from every customer.

Big data in the food industry holds immense potential to improve business efficiency and outcomes. Big data analytics has even made it easier for supermarkets and restaurants to come up with a more advanced and efficient marketing approach that can drive positive outcomes without overstocking. Several such benefits have prompted leading retailers and players in the food industry to leverage big data analytics for decision-making. By offering customized big data analytics solutions to cater to the business needs, we ensure our clients stay ahead of the curve by skillfully addressing the challenges facing them.

Read the complete article for detailed insights on the role of food and beverage analytics in transforming your business outcome: https://bit.ly/2Ub6aj4

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005488/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us