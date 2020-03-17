Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 16-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 240.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 240.88p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---