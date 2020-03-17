Anzeige
17.03.2020 | 14:45
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 16

 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 16-March-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          154.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        154.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

