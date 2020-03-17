Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 17
17 March 2020
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC
Director/PDMR Shareholdings
Today Redde Northgate has received notification that non-executive director Mark Butcher has purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 50 pence each at blended average price of 161.10 pence per share. Mark has 24,676 ordinary shares equating to 0.01% of the issued share capital of Redde Northgate plc.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Butcher
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Transaction 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
GB00B41H7391
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|-Aggregated volume
- Price
| 24,676
161.10
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 March 2020
16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|Enquiries
|Redde Northgate plc
|Tel: 01225 321218
|Nick Tilley
Notes to Editors:
Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility- related services.
The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.
With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.
Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website: www.reddenorthgate.co.uk
