Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company (California), LLC. (PacSci EMC) announced today the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with Space Information Laboratories (SIL) to provide plug-and-play Autonomous Flight Termination Systems (AFTS) for launch vehicles, missiles, hypersonic vehicles, reentry vehicles, strike weapons and unmanned aerial systems.PacSci EMC Safe and Arm high voltage electronics will be integrated with the SIL Vehicle Based Independent Tracking System (VBITS) AFTU with internal GPS L1/L2 Receivers, IMU, together in a Consolidated Avionics unit with reduced Space, Weight and Power (SWAP) requirements. Attributes include open, modular, stackable and reconfigurable (OMSR) avionics.

"SIL has very unique, leading-edge technology for the AFSS mission that when combined with the PacSci EMC flight qualified ordnance flight termination system provides a low cost, comprehensive solution for this critical need," said Greg Scaven, President, PacSci EMC. "The AFSS architecture is RCC-319 compliant with the flexibility and safety necessary for platform success, and the system can be customized for unique applications."

SIL is a leading provider of high-end Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack Avionics/Telemetry and FTS Batteries, VBITS GPS Tracking and Autonomous Flight Termination Systems (AFTS), Space Based Range, and Consolidated Avionics flight units for DoD programs of national significance. Originally developed in 2006, VBITS has successfully flown many times without loss of GPS receiver lock and this heritage is being leveraged. SIL's patented Vehicles Based Independent Range System (VBIRS) will track, destroy and send high data rate BLOS telemetry without the need for ground range instrumentation Radar, Flight Termination and/or Telemetry Systems, and thus greatly reduces launch, and weapon system test and evaluation, costs.

Edmund Burke, President of Space Information Laboratories, said: "I am very impressed with PacSci EMC's broad product offering and technical capabilities. They rapidly filled a need for us that will result in accelerated growth."

About Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Co.

PacSci EMC provides state-of-the-art safe and arm high voltage electronics firing circuitry for multiple DoD and commercial launch vehicle, missile, weapons and aircraft. PacSci EMC missile control safety and arming products are suitable for application in all weapon systems. PacSci EMC has seven decades of pyrotechnic and energetic materials experience for mission and flight critical safety systems. (https://psemc.com)

About Space Information Laboratories

Headquartered in Santa Maria, CA near Vandenberg AFB, SIL is a world-class small business supplier of innovative avionics and power system technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs for the MDA, NAVAIR, USAF, DARPA, Aerospace Industry, and other U.S. Government Agencies. SIL's expertise includes development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack batteries, Intelli-Avionics, VBITS GPS Tracking and Autonomous Flight Termination System, Space Based Range and Chameleon 12U to 27U Flexible Bus product lines. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified to design, manufacture and test flight units. (www.spaceinformationlabs.com)

