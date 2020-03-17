Anzeige
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
14:07 Uhr
9,820 Euro
+0,350
+3,70 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,715
9,800
15:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2020 | 15:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 6/2020

Copenhagen, 17 March 2020

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2017-2019 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 013,630 shares


d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-03-17
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Craig Reynolds
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Executive Vice President
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2017-2019 performance period. Settled 100% in cash.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 06,216 shares


d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-03-17
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vincent Crepy
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2017-2019 performance period. Settled 100% in cash.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 05,269 shares


d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-03-17
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Allocation of Shares under LTIP, 17 March 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56e14bd7-96ea-43c7-807d-16a70b91ba50)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)