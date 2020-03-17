CloudOak forms strategic partnership with EBERTLANG to offer Plan4Continuity to over 18 000 EMEA MSPs and Resellers

"As experts in the localization of software and corresponding sales, we are very excited about our newly-established partnership with CloudOak. Leveraging our broad network, we will expand the channel distribution of Plan4Continuity throughout German-speaking Europe." - Steffen Ebert Co-CEO of EBERTLANG

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with EBERTLANG Distribution GmbH, an award-winning value add distributor (VAD) of Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Reseller software services to the SME/SMB market.

EBERTLANG, a leading VAD in German-speaking Europe, specializes on Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It not only includes advantages such as years of experience in proactive sales, but also services such as training, webinars, and free marketing material. EBERTLANG sells software from well-known manufacturers exclusively via ESD (Electronic Software Distribution) for retail partners which means speed, flexibility, and simple license management. Computer Reseller News has named EBERTLANG Germany's Best VAD in both 2017 and 2018 and ChannelPartner in 2019. Among other accolades, EBERTLANG won the Excellent Distributor award seven times in a row (2014-2020) from a field of some 300 distribution companies.

"EBERTLANG has long been on my "wish list' of VAD's to work with. With over 18,000 partners within their ecosystem, EBERTLANG is a premier and influential solutions provider to MSPs and resellers within German speaking Europe. By partnering with EBERTLANG to enter the EMEA region, we could not have asked for a better start" says Troy Cheeseman, co-founder of CloudOak. "After a first demonstration of Plan4Continuity, EBERTLANG immediately recognized the benefits of the solution and partnership not only for themselves but also for their resellers. Without delay, they signed up for a trial account and introduced Plan4Continuity (CloudOak) to the head of sales. It is a fantastic and exciting start!" says Troy Cheeseman.

"Because Plan4Continuity is a brand-new solution that has never been offered, EBERTLANG can take advantage of the opportunity to sell it to their resellers as a new and innovative solution creating an additional recurring revenue stream alongside their traditional SaaS products. Also, for EBERTLANG's partners who hadn't made the leap to cloud based SaaS offerings due to cost or skill set, Plan4Continuity allows for a seamless low cost way to do so. This will not only an increase in sales and profit margins but recurring revenue can lead to improved customer retention and increased business growth", says Jeff Collier, CEO and co-founder of CloudOak.

"EBERTLANG continually searches for new, innovated products for our partners. We met with CloudOak and after the product demonstrations immediately felt there was a fit for our resellers. Many of our partners are looking to offer new innovated services, to improve their MRR potential and to help migrate from break fix/one-time revenue businesses to fully managed services. For our 18,000 partner community Plan4Continuity will enable all of those options for our partners." Says Volker Lang, Co-CEO of EBERTLANG. "As experts in the localization of software and corresponding sales, we are very excited about our newly-established partnership with CloudOak. Leveraging our broad network, we will expand the channel distribution of Plan4Continuity throughout German-speaking Europe.", says Steffen Ebert Co-CEO of EBERTLANG.

EBERTLANG will now offer Plan4Continuity by CloudOak to MSPs and resellers, assisting with the following tangible benefits:

helping resellers create an MRR stream to help migrate to greater MRR and fewer one-time resells;

aiding resellers in migrating to full managed services; and

providing solutions to the SMB and SME market for GDPR compliant business continuity planning.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and about CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudooakchannel.com.

CONTACT:

Troy Cheeseman

(Channel, Product & Business Development)

2305 WyeCroft Road

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

ph: +1 289-952-9248

Email: partners@cloudoakchannel.com

About CloudOak (www.cloudoakchannel.com)

CloudOak is an award-winning TSP & Channel solution provider creating solutions that Protect, Control and Recover any company's data and applications. We source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designing for the emerging SMB, SME, and MSP of tomorrow. We are proud to offer our services exclusively to MSPs globally.

About EBERTLANG Distribution GmbH (www.EBERTLANG.com)

Since its foundation in 1995, EBERTLANG Distribution GmbH, based in Wetzlar, has been concentrating on the wholesale of software for IT professionals and is now one of the leading VADs in German-speaking Europe. In addition to the classic sales work and access to over 18,000 specialized IT experts, EBERTLANG also offers manufacturers support in the market launch of new products, the localization of software and corresponding sales strategies, and ensures a constantly growing brand awareness.

SOURCE: CloudOak

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580880/CloudOak-forms-strategic-partnership-with-EBERTLANG-to-offer-Plan4Continuity-to-over-18-000-EMEA-MSPs-and-Resellers