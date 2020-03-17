American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How to Set Achievable Retirement Goals with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC, CHARLOTTE, NC, and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / How do retirement investors set goals for retirement if they are in charge of their own retirement strategy? That was the question posed at a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC. In the post, American IRA noted that while many people use a Self-Directed IRA for retirement strategy, it's sometimes without an eye on the overall goal of building a retirement nest egg on an incremental basis.

The post notes that setting realistic retirement goals should begin with knowing the basic numbers, including how much money a retirement investor wants to set aside for retirement-and when an investor wants to retire. The confluence of having enough money to withdraw enough money every year-about 4%, according to a popular financial rule of thumb-and reaching retirement age tends to suggest where the goal should be for most investors.

According to the post, a Self-Directed IRA strategy means that investors will be in charge of their retirement strategy and should plan their goals accordingly. That can include action items such as measuring out how much money they should contribute every year. For investors with ambitious retirement goals, self-directed accounts such as a Self-Directed Solo 401(k) make it possible to grow investments with high contributions every year, maximizing the benefits of having a larger income.

"With this post, the goal was to show that retirement investors can take an incremental, smart approach all by themselves," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "A Self-Directed IRA can feel a bit like navigating in open water. And we want to make sure that people have the knowledge and tools necessary to know where they are heading. They may not have to hit the nail on the head, as long as their retirement moves in the right direction."

A Self-Directed IRA opens up plenty of potential avenues for investing, including a diverse range of retirement asset classes, such as real estate and precious metals.

