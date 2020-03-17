A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solutions.

As the concept of digital healthcare goes global, healthcare stakeholders across geographies are evaluating new tools, while innovators are navigating pathways to implement advanced technologies into healthcare. Over the past decade, the European healthcare system has progressed leaps and bounds. However, the sector is bound by some major healthcare challenges including an aging population, a greater prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of healthcare workers, and financial discrepancies of care. In order to put a strong fight against the increasing healthcare challenges, the European healthcare sector is now embracing digital innovations and new technologies now more than ever before. But these efforts are not completely free of challenges. Experts at Infiniti Research have identified three key challenges affecting the successful implementation of digital healthcare in Europe. This includes stringent regulatory requirements, highly fragmented and diverse markets across Europe, and the challenges to finding sufficient funding. Read the complete article for detailed insights.

