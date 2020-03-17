Anzeige
17.03.2020 | 15:21
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 17


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

17 March 2020

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2020 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 23 April 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 March 2020 (ex-dividend date is 26 March 2020). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 31 March 2020.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639

