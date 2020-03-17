PRESS RELEASE DIVIDEND ZUG 2020-03-17 Fenix Outdoor suggests to cancel the dividend The Fenix Outdoor Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend shall paid this year. The Board makes the assessment that the market situation will continue to be turbulent. The corona virus and the measures taken in Europe and the US mean that Fenix Outdoor have to take powerful arrangements both in short and long term. The financial consequences given the today's uncertain situation are difficult to predict. The Group has decided to temporarily close down its Brand Retail shops in the USA, also some Frilufts retail shops in Germany are temporarily closed down. The measures will require significant concessions also from our employees. In this situation, despite the Group's good liquidity situation, to distribute funds to the owners is to send incorrect signals. Attachment -- Press release utdelning dividend https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/091ae778-32a8-49f8-8465-c210779d244e

March 17, 2020 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)