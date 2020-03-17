Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $11.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by Process (Aerobic, Anaerobic), End-Use Industry (Municipal, Industrial (Pulp & Paper, Meat & Poultry, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Others)), and Region (NA, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market size is estimated to be USD 8.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025. Rapidly growing population and industrialization, aging infrastructure, water scarcity, and stringent regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater into the environment or for reuse are factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The aerobic segment is projected to lead the biological wastewater treatment market during the forecast period

Based on process, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into aerobic and anaerobic. The aerobic segment accounted for a larger share of the biological wastewater treatment market in 2019, owing to its efficiency in processing, simple design, and low capital cost.

The anaerobic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its low production of sludge, low consumption of energy, and production of byproducts such as methane gas after treatment

The industrial segment is projected to be a major consumer of the biological wastewater treatment during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the global biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment includes pulp & paper, meat & poultry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The industrial segment accounted for the largest share, owing to stringent regulations and high biological oxygen demand (BOD) requirements in industrial wastewater treatment. The municipal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest consumer of biological wastewater treatment during the forecast period

Based on region, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. Among these, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This large share can be attributed to the aging infrastructure, stringent regulations, economic development, and increasing consumption of water from industries. The presence of major biological wastewater treatment system manufacturers in North America such as Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Aquatech International (US), and Xylem Inc. (US) gives a competitive edge to the region over others. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drivers for the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market include a rapidly increasing population, industrialization, and urbanization.

Key players in the biological wastewater treatment market are Veolia (France), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Aquatech International (US), and Xylem Inc. (US).

