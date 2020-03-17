Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2020 | 15:41
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-18

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-03-18
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST)
Payment date:2020-03-18
Maturity date:2020-06-18
Duration:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Maximum number of bids from each participant:1
Lowest accepted volume:SEK 50 million
RateRepo rate + 0,20 percentage points
?All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel. +46 8 6966970 by 11.35 am on March 18, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET/CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)