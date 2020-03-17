Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-18

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-03-18 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) Payment date: 2020-03-18 Maturity date: 2020-06-18 Duration: 92 days Offered volume: Unlimited Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Lowest accepted volume: SEK 50 million Rate Repo rate + 0,20 percentage points ?All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel. +46 8 6966970 by 11.35 am on March 18, 2020. Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET/CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se