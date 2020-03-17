

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At a time coronavirus started gripping the Hollywood, more actors have come forward to reveal that they are infected with the deadly virus.



Olga Kurylenko, who acted in the James Bond film 'Quantum of Solace,' made it public she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.



'Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now,' the Ukrainian-born French actress and model wrote on Instagram Sunday.



'Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously,' she added.



She also posted a photo which showed an apparent view from inside her home.



Kurylenko, 40, rose to mainstream with the role of Bond girl Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008.



She also starred in To the Wonder (2012), Oblivion (2013), The Water Diviner (2014), Momentum (2015), the spy comedy film Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) and The Room (2019).



Kurylenko is not the only celebrity to have infected with the deadly virus.



On Monday, British actor Idris Elba said he tested positive for Covid 19.



'I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,' said the multi-faceted personality who played Nelson Mandela in the biographical film 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'.



'Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic,' he added.



Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson had revealed last week that they were tested positive for coronavirus.



The couple were in Australia as the Oscar-winning actor was shooting a movie on singer Elvis Presley.



Production was suspended following their hospitalization.



Hanks and Wilson, both aged 63, were discharged from hospital later, and are currently in self-quarantine in their rented home in Queensland.



