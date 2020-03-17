Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Amendment to the statement immediately below as to the number of ordinary
shares held by Avril Palmer-Baunack on the Director/PDMR Shareholdings
announcement released on 13 March 2020 at 1400 hours via P R Newswire. Changes
to the original announcement immediately below are in bold. All other details
remain the same.


13 March 2020

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Amendment to the statement immediately below as to the number of ordinary shares held by Avril Palmer-Baunack on the Director/PDMR Shareholdings announcement released on 13 March 2020 at 1400 hours via P R Newswire. Changes to the original announcement immediately below are in bold. All other details remain the same.

Today Redde Northgate has received notification that Non-Executive Chairman, Avril Palmer-Baunack has purchased 41,263 ordinary shares of 50 pence each at blended average price of 181.75 pence per share. Avril has 110,442 shares equating to 0.04% of the issued share capital of Redde Northgate plc.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAvril Palmer-Baunack
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde Northgate plc
b)LEI213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Transaction 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc



GB00B41H7391
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
186.1113,432
179.6527831
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
41,263
181.75
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2020
13 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries
Redde Northgate plcTel: 01225 321218
Nick Tilley

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility- related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website: www.reddenorthgate.co.uk

ENDS

