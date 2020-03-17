Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.03.2020
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
17.03.20
12:32 Uhr
0,291 Euro
-0,002
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,316
0,329
16:03
0,318
0,324
16:03
PR Newswire
17.03.2020 | 15:45
46 Leser
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAimie Chapple and Ismail Amla
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusAimie Chapple - Executive Officer
Ismail Amla - Chief Growth Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Aimie Chapple - Executive Officer

Price(s)Volume(s)
Purchase of shares£0.277870,000

Ismail Amla - Chief Growth Officer

Price(s)Volume(s)
Purchase of shares£0.277870,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
140,000 Ordinary shares

£0.2778
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-16
13:27 UTC
f)Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange - XLON
