The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 16 March 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 739.93 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 724.93 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 751.64 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 736.63 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at