SEB: Invitation - Update for investors and analysts

Wednesday March 18, 08:00 CET

SEB will tomorrow participate at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference. In line with our ambition to be transparent to the market and treat all investors and analysts equally, Johan Torgeby, CEO and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will be available to answer questions via a telephone conference call tomorrow at 08:00 CET.

To participate, please call +44 (0)2071 928 000, quote conference id: 6945197, at least 10 minutes in advance.

The telephone conference will be available afterwards at sebgroup.com/ir

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-70-762 1006

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46-8-763 99 47, +46-70-763 99 47

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,857bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,041bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.

Attachment