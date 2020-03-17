

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) said that UEFA has postponed the 2020 European Football Championship until 2021, due to coronavirus crisis. The direct impact will be to reduce the company's schedule costs in 2020 by 40 million pounds to 50 million pounds, including the cost of replacement programming.



There will be no loss of sponsorship revenue as the tournament is pre-sponsored.



ITV said it looks forward to broadcasting the Euros and providing a significant marketing opportunity for advertisers in 2021, a year which does not have any other large sports tournament.



The company noted that its guidance for March and April advertising revenue has not changed.



