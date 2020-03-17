Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.03.2020
17.03.2020 | 17:05
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-03-18

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-05-121058SE00056766082.50 %1,250 +/- 250
2029-11-121061
SE00112819220.75 %1,250 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-03-20

Bids have to be entered by 13.00 on MAR 18, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 250 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 1 250 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON MAR 18, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

