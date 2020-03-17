Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-03-18

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50 % 1,250 +/- 250 2029-11-12 1061

SE0011281922 0.75 % 1,250 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-03-20

Bids have to be entered by 13.00 on MAR 18, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 250 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 1 250 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON MAR 18, 2020.

