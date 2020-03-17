Technical trading halt of warrants and certificates by Nordea Bank Abp and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Electrolux AB as underlying instrument Due to the distribution of shares in Electrolux Professional AB to the shareholders of Electrolux AB and subsequent listing of Electrolux Professional AB, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Nordea Bank Abp and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Electrolux AB as underlying will be implemented as of March 18, 2020. Trading will be resumed on March 19. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments and information regarding resumed trading in each instrument. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763362