Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.6956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1588835 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 52874 EQS News ID: 999711 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2020 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)