Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1122.3779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46310989 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 52966 EQS News ID: 999903 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2020 13:24 ET (17:24 GMT)